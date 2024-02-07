Most Patriots fans probably don’t know much about Alonzo Highsmith, but they’re about to.

New England on Wednesday hired Highsmith to be a senior personnel executive, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Highsmith’s executive career began in 2012 with the Green Bay Packers, and he spent the last two years with the Miami Hurricanes.

While in Green Bay, Highsmith overlapped with Eliot Wolf, who reportedly has become the Patriots’ de facto general manager.

“It appears Eliot Wolf will be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster working closely with Jerod Mayo, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on the X platform. “Matt Groh will mostly handle college scouting, with Pat Stewart heavily involved in all aspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“For years, Bill Belichick ran personnel with final say. This is a change — an expected one — but still a change. With Alonzo Highsmith coming on, Wolf will lead and collaborate with Stewart, Groh and Highsmith to work the offseason, including the all-important QB decision.”

Wednesday also saw the Patriots reportedly hire Bobby Brown in a front office position. Brown spent last season with the Houston Texans but worked for the Patriots in a variety of roles the previous six years.