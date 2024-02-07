If it hasn’t been clear that Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf is running things back in Foxboro, Mass., it certainly is now.

He’s bringing another former colleague to New England.

Alonzo Highsmith, a longtime executive, is returning to the NFL and joining the Patriots personnel department with a job title that’s not yet determined, according to The Athletic. The 1987 No. 3 overall pick has spent time in the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks front offices and most recently served as the Miami Hurricanes’ general manager.

Highsmith is yet another former co-worker of Wolf, joining offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. It’s the first front-office hire for the Patriots since parting ways with Bill Belichick.

Story continues below advertisement

The 58-year-old has nearly 30 seasons of experience as a player, scout and executive.