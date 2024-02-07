The Patriots reportedly have made another front office hire.

New England on Wednesday hired Bobby Brown for an executive role, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV. The news arrived shortly after The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported the Patriots hired Alonzo Highsmith for a front office position.

Brown worked for the Patriots in various roles from 2016 to early 2023. He served as associate director of football administration from June 2020 to February 2023 before leaving for the same job with the Houston Texans.

Bobby Brown leaves #Texans associate director of football administration role to rejoin #Patriots in executive role, was previously their associate director of football administration. Andrew Brown, Bobby's brother, remains with AFC South champions as their director of football… https://t.co/TewKf1ecE2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2024

Following the news of both hires, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered the latest indication that director of scouting Eliot Wolf has become the Patriots’ de facto general manager.

“Worth noting for the Patriots: It appears Eliot Wolf will be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster working closely with Jerod Mayo, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on the X platform. “Matt Groh will mostly handle college scouting, with Pat Stewart heavily involved in all aspects.”

