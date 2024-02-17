Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow decided to remove a pitcher from the bullpen mix Saturday morning.

The Red Sox announced they traded reliever John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for pitching prospect David Sandlin.

Schreiber, who the Red Sox initially claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers before the 2021 campaign, spent the last three seasons with the Red Sox and had a breakout showing for Boston out of the bullpen in 2022. That season Schreiber made 64 appearances, posting a 4-4 record with a 2.22 ERA and a miniscule 0.985 WHIP to go along with eight saves. He also struck out 74 batters in 65 innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander took a little bit of a step back last season as injuries limited him to 46 appearances. He went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.414 WHIP.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandlin was an 11th-round pick of the Royals in the 2022 MLB Draft and hasn’t pitched higher than High-A. Sandlin, who turns 23 next Wednesday, did show promise in his first pro season last year.

The young right-hander compiled a 4-2 record across 14 starts between Single-A and High-A and turned in a 3.51 ERA and a 1.215 WHIP. Perhaps the Oklahoma product’s biggest asset is his ability to generate swings and misses as he struck out 87 batters in 66 2/3 innings a season ago.

Sandlin was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Royals farm system.

The move by the Red Sox clears some room in a crowded Boston bullpen. The Red Sox added Cooper Criswell and Justin Slaten to that group this offseason, and they could get bigger roles now due to the departure of Schreiber.