The Boston Red Sox added yet another arm just days before pitchers and catchers officially report for the start of spring training.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge on Saturday night. It it most likely on a minor league deal, per multiple reports.

The Red Sox will be the fourth team Luetge has pitched for in his Major League Baseball career. Luetge lasted pitched for the Atlanta Braves during the 2023 season and had a two-year stint with the New York Yankees.

Luetge, who turns 37 years old next month, broke the news of his signing with the Red Sox himself with a post on social media.

“Year 17 and heading back to the Northeast! Excited to join the Red Sox organization,” Luetge posted on the X platform.

Luetge made 12 appearances for the Braves last season after the Yankees traded him to Atlanta in December 2022. He posted a 1-0 record with a bloated 7.24 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. It was a rocky go for Luetge with the Braves as he was designated for assignment three times over the course of the season.

The southpaw put up much better stats while pitching in pinstripes for two seasons, going 8-6 with a 2.71 ERA and three saves in 107 appearances with the Yankees. He spent the first four seasons of his MLB career pitching for the Seattle Mariners but then didn’t pitch a single inning in the majors from 2016-2020 as he bounced around the minor league affiliates of numerous teams.

Adding pitching depth throughout the organization has been a focus point of Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow this offseason. He also recently added Michael Fulmer to the pitching mix.

The Red Sox will hold their first pitchers and catchers workout Wednesday.