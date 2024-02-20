The Red Sox made an addition to their pitching staff this week, and fans got a good idea of his timeline to debut in the 2024 MLB season.

Boston signed Liam Hendriks to a two-year deal with a mutual option for 2026. The three-time All-Star last year was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and started the 2023 season on the injured list. Hendriks returned and recorded a 5.40 ERA in five innings in as many games played before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in August.

Hendriks reunited with his former Chicago White Sox teammate Lucas Giolito at Fort Myers, Fla., and he did minor work with the team as he continued his rehab. He told reporters he hopes to make his return from injury by the July 30 trade deadline, per Pete Abraham. The Boston Globe writer added the 35-year-old primarily will do his rehab in Boston.

The deal Hendriks signed means he’ll likely make a bigger impact on Boston in 2025, but the Red Sox will hope they can get the most out of the two-time American League Reliever of the Year for as long as he’s on the team.