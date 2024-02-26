Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message, Hopes To Finish Career With Broncos

The Broncos have yet to make a decision on the status of Russell Wilson after benching him late in the 2023 NFL season, but the Super Bowl champion has voiced his desire to stay in Denver.

Wilson was candid about what he sees for his future with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the “I Am Athlete” podcast released Sunday night.

“I’ve got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I’ve gone through,” Wilson said. “Whether if it’s in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it’s in Denver. I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”

The 35-year-old star quarterback won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, defeating the Broncos in the title game. Wilson expressed his aspiration of winning another championship.

Story continues below advertisement

“For me, it’s about winning … over the next two years, I want to win two (Super Bowl titles). I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city (of Denver) and everything else, but you also want to be in a place that wants you, too. The thing I want to do is win, that’s all I care about.”

If the Broncos and Wilson do cut ties, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wants to see the Patriots pursue him to help rebuild the offense in New England. If not Wilson, there are other veteran signal callers the Patriots could pursue in free agency.