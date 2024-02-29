Tom Brady might be retired, but the comeback speculation seemingly will never cease.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is set for a broadcasting career at FOX, and he has multiple other business ventures. But the 46-year-old’s shown he still can sling it, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion showed Thursday he’s still got some wheels.

As part of his partnership with No Bull, Brady released a video of his preparation trying to surpass his infamous combine performance 24 years ago. The Michigan product ran a 5.28 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine, which was a contributing factor to why he went 199th overall in the sixth round.

Brady attempted to gain redemption, and he clocked in at 5:18 and 5:12 on the two stopwatches tracked, but whichever time you want to count, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer beat out his time. Brady even was informed if he clocked in with those times, he might have been drafted in the third round.

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

The video also featured clips of Brady throwing spliced up with his combine workout, too. There also was a clip of 22-year-old Brady overlayed over the retired quarterback’s 40-yard dash to show how much faster he is today than he was 24 years ago.

Brady always has preached fitness and nutrition, and his diet now probably is leaps beyond better than it was when he arrived in the NFL, and his new 40-yard dash time was a good way to promote his lifestyle.