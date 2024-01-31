Watch Tom Brady Throw Insane Pass In Crowded Conference Hall

If you ever doubted that Tom Brady still has an arm, there’s a video to prove you wrong.

As part of his “In Conversation with Tom Brady” tour, the legendary quarterback spoke at the Royal International Convention Centre in Brisbane, Australia, and showed off his accuracy with a dart to Nations Rugby League (NRL) Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh.

Tom Brady throws a DIME to rugby player Reece Walsh 🎯



(via tommy_sheridan/IG, ausamericanaces/IG) pic.twitter.com/kzYKW2xwAc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2024

Walsh, his teammates, and other Broncos personnel met with Brady as part of a promotional partnership before the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s event.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old footballer said he was nervous as he was running his route across the crowded floor.

“I just didn’t want to drop the ball, the nerves were through the roof,” Walsh said, per the team. “It was a pretty surreal experience, it’s not every day you get to catch a ball from Tom Brady.

Walsh added: “That was a moment that I’m going to look back on and cherish for a long time. I’m very grateful for the experience and hearing him chat. I got to shake hands with the best NFL player.”

Brady not only threw a perfect spiral to Walsh, but the former NFL quarterback autographed it with a message of “Good luck.” Walsh posted several photos and a video from the event on his Instagram.

Story continues below advertisement

The Broncos are opening their season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Mar. 2 against the Sydney Roosters. Brady may still have an arm, but he confirmed he will be joining the FOX Broadcast team next season.