Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was left off the NBA’s reserve list for the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, however, there’s still a scenario in play that could allow him to join Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Thursday night, the seven reserve unit additions were revealed for the Eastern Conference. Among those include fellow guards Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Brown, but there’s one name that could help White slip into an All-Star entry: New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Randle, a now-three-time All-Star, suffered a dislocated shoulder during New York’s Saturday night win over the Miami Heat. The Knicks reportedly will sideline Randle for two-to-three weeks, which means a replacement will need to be announced before the East-West battle on Feb. 18.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose between White, Myles Turner, Trae Young and Celtics teammate Kristaps Porzingis, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, to fill the currently vacant roster spot.

White, who’s assembled a career-best season as a critical part of the NBA-best (37-11) Celtics. He’s averaged a career-high 16.8 points, leads all NBA guards in blocks per game (1.2), and consistently makes the picture-perfect read, limiting Boston’s turnover total while helping establish a clean, efficient offensive identity — all while being a first-year starter.

Heading into the voting stage it was already known that White wouldn’t be given the household name treatment, which doesn’t bother the 29-year-old. Ever since the Celtics acquired White from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022, White has gone under the radar, misunderstood because the flashy point total isn’t a part of his game.

It might be necessary for an All-Star nod, but it hasn’t proven to be a deterrent for keeping the Celtics off the win column.