Why On Earth Was Celtics Center Luke Kornet Dabbing?

If you’ve ever been to a sporting event in the mid-2010s, you’ve seen the image of people busting out the dab whenever they were shown on the jumbotron. Well, it seemed to be throwback night on Thursday for Celtics center Luke Kornet.

Boston started off its post-All-Star break run with a convincing win over the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Jayson Tatum continued his MVP campaign, and Derrick White showed again why he’s one of the Celtics’ most consistent contributors.

The 17-point win also provided bench players with extended minutes, including Kornet. The 28-year-old had a tip dunk in the middle of the fourth quarter and to celebrate, he went all-out with what looked like the dab, which only served to add insult to injury for Chicago fans.

Dab on 'em Luke Kornet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AkKSk4PRDS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 23, 2024

“I actually never ask him, just let him do what he do,” White told Abby Chin on NBC Sports Boston. “I think it was a dab? Not 100% positive. He’s the best.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kornet confirmed to reporters he was dabbing and pointed out how it was popular with middle schoolers six years ago, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, who asked the center if he received inspiration from TikTok. The seventh-year big said he was not on any form of social media but noted the celebration is called the “spaz dab,” per CLNS Media.

Even with the addition of Xavier Tillman, Celtics fans hope the Kornet experience doesn’t end any time soon so they can see what new quirky thing he’ll show off on the court.