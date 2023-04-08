Celtics Fans Will Love Meaning Behind Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Luke Kornet is a unique person, and he showed off more of his personality Friday night.

The Boston Celtics center went viral this season for his “Eclipse” or “Kornet Contest,” where he attempted to block 3-point shots from inside the paint. His 7-foot-2 frame had a slight effect on shooters, especially ones who already were average shooters, and earned praise from teammates like Marcus Smart.

It was one aspect of the 27-year-old’s game he had to implement to make sure his time on the court was used as best as possible since he averages 11.4 minutes per game.

Kornet also has used a variety of on-court celebrations throughout the season. He had an “inside joke” celebration with his teammates. The center took inspiration from Stromile Swift after converting an alley-oop back in November, and Kornet brought out a new trick in his bag in Friday’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

While the night belonged to Sam Hauser, Kornet got some action in, and after converting an alley-oop, he introduced a new celebration.

It wasn’t clear at first glance what the big man was doing, but he explained to reporters after the game it was him opening his bag and being surprised to find himself in it, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.