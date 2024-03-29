Bill Belichick reportedly is formulating a game plan that doesn’t involve coaching or working on TV.

Sure, the former Patriots head coach could return to the sidelines at some point. And we shouldn’t rule out him embarking upon a media career, even if he’s disinclined to become a weekly fixture on a studio show.

But The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday, citing officials briefed on the 71-year-old’s plans, that Belichick is planning to write a book.

Which begs the question: Could this be Belichick’s response to Apple TV+’s recently released documentary, “The Dynasty,” which chronicled the Patriots’ two-decade run of success in a rather polarizing manner?

New England won six Super Bowl titles under Belichick and Tom Brady, arguably the greatest coach-quarterback tandem in NFL history. Yet, the documentary didn’t paint the most flattering picture of Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots earlier this offseason after a stretch of mediocrity following Brady’s 2020 departure.

“The nature of the book is not yet fully known,” Marchand wrote. “In light of how he was represented in Apple TV’s recent documentary, his side of his legendary nearly quarter-century run would be of great interest. However, Belichick may just write about his views on leadership or a topic in that genre.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings of a Belichick book. Multiple sources told Page Six’s Ian Mohr earlier this month that Belichick was shopping a book, though the expectation was that it’ll be more of the business variety rather than a tell-all about his time in New England alongside Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others.

Such a publication probably would disappoint Patriots fans who want Belichick to share his unfiltered side of the story. After all, Belichick was infamously tight-lipped during his 24 seasons as New England’s head coach.

But it’s still a situation worth monitoring as Belichick plots his next career move. There had to have been certain aspects of the Apple TV+ documentary that didn’t sit well with the former Patriots boss. Whether he’ll ever actually acknowledge it is a whole other question.