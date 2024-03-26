Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted he was disappointed by the amount of negativity showcased in the documentary “The Dynasty: New England Patriots.”

Kraft spoke with reporters Tuesday morning during the annual league meetings in Orlando. He was asked a pair of questions regarding the controversial docuseries, and Kraft expressed an opinion similar to many others.

“I loved the first three episodes,” Kraft told reporters, per the Patriots. “I really liked. I felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the more controversial and let’s say challenging situations over the last 20 years. I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak.”

Kraft was then presented a follow-up specifically about the portrayal of longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Many who watched the documentary, including Patriots legends Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty, felt Belichick was unfairly treated.

Story continues below advertisement

Kraft was asked a follow-up citing the perspective of those who felt Belichick was “unfairly maligned,” but Kraft more or less sidestepped the question.

“Look, I’ll state this clearly: I feel so privileged that we had Bill here,” Kraft said. “We hope when he’s finished that we’re going to have a chance to honor him the way we did — we will do with Tom Brady this year. We did this little ceremony at halftime of the Eagles game (for Brady), but it was not adequate. And we look forward to being able to celebrate putting him into the Patriots Hall of Fame (June 12). I look forward to the privilege of putting Bill into the Patriots Hall of Fame one day in the future.”

Director of “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” Matthew Hamachek, pushed back on the idea of it being an attack on Belichick. Hamachek also said Kraft did not have any say over the Apple TV+ documentary, and said the “Copyright Kraft Dynasty LLC 2024” mark at the end of each episode was because Kraft Productions owned the footage.