Bill Belichick reportedly has a book coming out in the aftermath of “The Dynasty,” a 10-part docuseries that pained the former New England Patriots coach in a poor light.

Pretty good timing, right?

As exciting as a clap-back of sorts from Belichick would be, that reportedly is not the nature of the book the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach is shopping. According to Page Six, the book is in “more of the business variety” rather than a tell-all about his iconic 20-year run in New England.

“Said an insider, ‘It’s the big business imprints that are the ones meeting and bidding on it,'” Ian Mohr wrote in a report published Tuesday night.

If Patriots fans are hoping for Belichick to one day unearth details about his New England tenure, they probably shouldn’t hold their breath. The 71-year-old was a reluctant participant in every relevatory Patriots project to date, and he seemingly is only interested in talking about Xs and Os when he’s put in front of a camera.

Belichick also figures to be a busy man in short order. While he didn’t land a coaching gig in this year’s hiring circle, he’s in line to be one of the more sought-after candidates in 2025.