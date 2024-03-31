Boston, TD Garden Clear Winners For Hosting NCAA Tournament

BOSTON — Nobody had a better couple of days in the NCAA Tournament than UConn.

But TD Garden and Boston would be second on that list.

The venue played host to one of the biggest sporting events on the planet with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups of the East Regional taking place in the city known more for its craze over professional sports.

But college basketball fever had a grip even if it was just for two days, as fans flocked to TD Garden and provided an incredible atmosphere on an elevated stage.

That was most evident Saturday when top-seeded UConn and No. 3 Illinois collided. Both fan bases came out in droves to fill the air inside TD Garden with electricity. They were loud and proud supporters. It was deafening at points, especially when UConn went on a wild 30-0 run spearheaded by 7-foot-2 sophomore center Donovan Clingan.

The Huskies clearly fed off that energy. They rode the momentum their crowd gave them to deliver a knockout blow by scoring the first 25 points of the second half against the Fighting Illini. At that moment, it truly felt as though TD Garden had transformed into Storrs North.

The fans lucky enough to have tickets to the three games weren’t treated to any buzzer beaters or Cinderella stories. UConn beat No. 5 San Diego State on Thursday by 30 points before pummeling Illinois, which claimed a three-point victory over No. 2 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

While these games missed the theatrics that the NCAA Tournament often provides, it wasn’t a problem. There was still plenty of captivating play as student-athletes poured their hearts out, some leaving in tears, on the court.

It was a nice change of pace to the business-like approach the Boston Celtics show. These college teams weren’t as buttoned-up or polished in their playmaking. The players couldn’t shoot like Jayson Tatum or score like Jaylen Brown. But the student-athletes let their emotions come to the surface as they looked to capture their dreams of reaching the Final Four.

These games also gave Boston fans a closer look at UConn head coach Dan Hurley, who certainly doesn’t act like an NBA coach on the sideline. He’s highly competitive and extremely passionate, not afraid to throw his arms up in disgust or give an earful to a referee. Hurley also was magic with a microphone in front of him, calling out a former Illinois player after the Huskies trounced the Fighting Illini.

This event won’t be an annual occurrence in Boston, and that’s fine. It doesn’t have to be. But the city should play host to the NCAA Tournament more often. UConn certainty wouldn’t mind that given the close proximity to its Storrs, Conn., campus.

But after the confetti fell and the Huskies cut down the nets, it was clear that TD Garden and Boston were winners in all of this, too.