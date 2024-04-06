Alabama Vs. UConn Live Stream: Watch NCAA Final Four On TV, Online

The NCAA Tournament is ready for the Final Four from State Farm Stadium from Glendale, AZ. In the latter of two matchups on Saturday night, the reigning champions and No. 1 seeded Connecticut Huskies meet the No. 4 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

UConn returns to the Final Four after a dominant run through the tournament thus far, calling upon a massive second-half against Illinois to advance to 35-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, Alabama arrives at the Final Four for the first time in program history, defeating Clemson in the Elite Eight to improve to 25-11 on the year.

UConn is a -10.5 point favorite just hours before tip-off, per FanDuel SportsBook.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch the Alabama-UConn matchup in the Final Four:

When: Saturday, April 6 at 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Online: TBS