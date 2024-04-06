The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship heads into Final Four action in Arizona as a Cinderella hopes to take down one of the top players in the country.

DJ Burns has been the face of No. 11 NC State throughout the tournament. The Wolfpack began the South regional with a win over No. 6 Texas Tech, and they continued their run with victories over No. 14 Oakland, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Duke to take home the region.

Zach Edey showed again this season why he’s one of the most dominant players in men’s college basketball. Purdue beat No. 16 Grambling State, No. 8 Utah State and No. 5 Gonzaga by double digits. And the Boilermakers defeated No. 2 Tennessee in the Elite Eight to advance to the university’s third Final Four all-time.

Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite over NC State, and the total for the opening Final Four matchup is set at 146.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how you can watch NC State vs. Purdue at State Farm Stadium online and on TV.

When: Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Max