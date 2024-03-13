The expectation around the NFL is that Calvin Ridley will return to the Jacksonville Jaguars rather than sign with the New England Patriots.

Reports have painted that picture for much of the last 24 hours and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones offered the latest. Jones even mentioned how Florida taxes could affect the decision-making process.

“With offers from the Patriots and Jaguars, current sense is Ridley will sign back (with) Jags on a deal that would equal or best Pats’ when considering taxes and cost of living,” Jones posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Multiple reports cited Tuesday the Patriots made an offer to Ridley, though the terms weren’t detailed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday it was believed that Ridley prefers to re-sign with the Jaguars rather than sign with the Patriots. And given the insight from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stating that Jacksonville benefits from Ridley officially reaching the open market at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and then re-signing him, it makes every passing minute feel like a bad sign for the Patriots.