The New England Patriots reportedly have made an offer to Calvin Ridley.

“The Patriots have an offer on the table to Ridley,” the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported Tuesday evening, citing sources.

The Herald did not provide any further details on the offer.

Ridley has been heavily connected to the Patriots since the legal tampering window opened Monday.

The Athletic reported Tuesday afternoon it was a two-horse race between the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, and that both teams felt like they were in the mix for the 29-year-old wideout.

That report, however, surfaced some 30 minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ridley prefers to sign with the Jaguars.

Ridley spent the 2023 campaign in Jacksonville and eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold for the second time in his career.

NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which time players will be able to officially sign with teams.

