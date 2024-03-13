It sure seems like the Patriots really want Calvin Ridley, but the interest doesn’t appear to be mutual.

New England reportedly has an offer out for Ridley, the best wide receiver available on the open market. But as of Wednesday morning, roughly nine hours before the start of the new NFL year, Ridley remained without an agreement. That’s pretty telling when the team that entered the offseason with the league’s most salary cap space is involved.

Why hasn’t the 2018 first-rounder accepted an offer from the Patriots? Well, his heart might still be in Jacksonville. Amid the Ridley sweepstakes, the Florida Times-Union’s Demetrius Harvey recalled an end-of-season quote from the star pass-catcher that certainly doesn’t inspire confidence in New England’s chances of signing him.

“I learned these guys, built relationships with them. I don’t really care to learn other people and plays and all the other stuff right now,” Ridley told reporters. ” … If the money is right, I do need some of that, we’ll figure it out.”

In fact, Ridley might love the Jaguars enough to do them a huge favor. If the 29-year-old waits until after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to re-sign in Jacksonville, the team would send a 2024 third-round pick to Atlanta to complete the sides’ 2022 trade. If Ridley landed an extension before that juncture, the Jaguars would need to boost the return to a 2024 second-rounder.

The Patriots obviously should remain in touch with Ridley until he signs on the dotted line. But at this point, New England might want to start giving more focus to a new plan to bolster the receiving corps.