Could This Calvin Ridley-Jaguars Detail Benefit Patriots’ Pursuit?

The Patriots are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver, and their ability to sign one could depend on how patient that wideout is willing to be.

New England reportedly are “pushing” to sign Calvin Ridley, who reportedly prefers to stay with the Jaguars. Jacksonville reportedly agreed to a deal with Gabe Davis, but it doesn’t completely rule it out of the Ridley sweepstakes that could have a “darkhorse” contender.

News on the 29-year-old receiver continues to develop throughout the second day of the legal tampering period, but a decision could come Wednesday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out last month the terms of the Jaguars’ 2022 trade for Ridley include the Falcons acquiring a second-round pick in compensation. However, if Jacksonville, waits until the new NFL season begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, all it would cost Atlanta is a third-round comp pick.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a situation that put the Jaguars in the position they’re in Tuesday where teams like the Patriots can make efforts to negotiate a better deal before the NFL calendar moves along. However, if Ridley does prefer to stay with the Jaguars, then those efforts would be futile, and it might better serve the Patriots to move on to avoid any more wasted effort.

Ridley became the top wide receiver on the market after Mike Evans and Michael Pittman Jr. agreed to new deals, but there also are potential names in the trade market. It’s an evolving situation where it appears at least one team will go home unhappy.