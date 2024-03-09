The Red Sox are focused on a young core of players, and Brayan Bello appears on track to be the ace for the franchise.

Boston locked up the 24-year-old to a six-year contract extension that begins this season and runs through 2029. The deal also includes a club option for 2030. The extension was a no-brainer for the Red Sox and was part of the third-year pitcher’s journey with the organization, which began when he signed as an international free agent in 2017.

Bello, translator Carlos Villoria Benitez and Craig Breslow on Saturday held a news conference in the Dominican Republic to celebrate the extension, and the chief baseball officer understood how building a culture is vital for young players.

“I think it’s tremendously important. This is a very, very special day,” Breslow told reporters, per Red Sox video. “I think we strive to create the environment where players want to stay here. Players who not only can thrive here in Boston but want to spend significant time here in Boston. I think it becomes critically important to the success that we can have. And if you look the room and you see the number of coaches and teammates that came here to participate in this, I think it’s a testament to the type of leader and the type of player that Brayan is. And it’s the type of person we want to keep here as long as we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlanta Braves are the model of retaining young players early to build a foundation for a contending team. Rafael Devers signed his extension last season, and Triston Casas could be in line for one in the near future.

While Boston has multiple prospects who can make a splash in the majors, the Red Sox still have All-Star caliber players like Devers and Bello who can help set a foundation for the franchise.