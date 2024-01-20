SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Red Sox rotation will look different this season with the subtractions of James Paxton and Chris Sale while former All-Star Lucas Giolito joins the group.

That leaves a need for returning arms such as Kutter Crawford, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock to upgrade their production. Even further, young starter Brayan Bello also will have to grow into his own as well, likely at the top of the Boston rotation.

Still, at just 24 years old, Bello showed flashes of frontline potential in 2023, leading the Red Sox with 157 innings while winning 12 games. Bello consistently went six or seven innings throughout the summer, giving valuable outings during a time when the Red Sox only had three healthy starters along with Crawford and James Paxton.

Bello and Giolito stand out as the main candidates to start on Opening Day on March 28 in Seattle against the Mariners. Entering spring training, that opportunity motivates Bello.

“After this weekend, I’m going to Florida to compete for that spot,” Bello told reporters through a translator Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at MassMutual Center. “Even if I don’t get the Opening Day start, I want to be up there as the first or second starter. That’s my mentality, to compete at the top level of the rotation.”

Bello’s youth and potential make him an expected staple of the Red Sox rotation for years to come. After success in his first full season, the righty continues to strive for improvement, fine-tuning his slider in the offseason to pair well with a capable sinker-changeup combination. With a bright future, Bello looks to rise to the challenge.

“I think that’s a goal that pretty much every starter has, to throw on Opening Day,” Bello said. “That’s one of the goals that I have for my career.”