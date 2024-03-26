Mike Tannenbaum believes the Patriots will select an exceptionally talented player at No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one who comes with a clear flaw.

Tannenbaum, a former New York Jets general manager who now works as an ESPN analyst, put out a first-round mock draft Tuesday morning. The former league executive sees Jayden Daniels ending up in New England, where the reigning Heisman Trophy winner would enter a pretty good situation for development.

However, Tannebaum has one main worry about Daniels’ prospects as a franchise quarterback.

“Daniels is coming off a massive final season at LSU, throwing 40 touchdown passes, improving his completion rate to 72.2%, avoiding turnovers with only four interceptions and rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores,” Tannebaum wrote. “I have concerns about his build — he was listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds at LSU didn’t weigh in at the combine — and he needs to add weight to withstand the rigors of an NFL season. But I really like the idea of Jacoby Brissett already being in New England, which would allow the Pats to let Daniels develop; there’s no rush or rule that says he has to play right out of the gate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots reportedly will have a “lengthy meeting” with Daniels on Tuesday and will be on hand for his LSU pro day Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will be available to New England at No. 3, as there are conflicting reports about the Washington Commanders’ plan for the second overall pick.

But if Daniels does land in Foxboro, Mass., Patriots fans should be excited about the fit. His dynamic, versatile skill set could revolutionize the New England offense, and he sounds like someone who isn’t afraid to take on the challenge of spearheading a rebuild.