Jayden Daniels is an exciting quarterback prospect, one who might check all the boxes for the Patriots.

The problem? New England might not have a chance to draft him.

You probably can take it to the bank that Caleb Williams will be drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears next month. That would leave Daniels and Drake Maye as the consensus two best signal-callers available after the No. 1 pick, and we’ve seen mixed projections about where those two will be selected. But ESPN’s Matt Miller seemingly believes the Washington Commanders will be compelled to grab the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at No. 2.

“The downfield passing ability with Jahon Dotson, Terry McLaurin is exactly what Jayden Daniels needs from an offensive coordinator,” Miller said Tuesday on ESPN2, as transcribed by On3.com. “Twenty-two touchdowns, zero picks on passes over 20 yards this year. Over 1,200 yards rushing in the SEC the last two years. He does not turn the ball over. So, from a scheme fit, it’s perfect for Washington.”

Daniels landing in the nation’s capital might be bad news for the Patriots, who reportedly “don’t love” Maye. If Williams and Daniels go one and two, respectively, perhaps New England will consider trading down and bringing in a haul of assets.

Given all the options on the table, it’s a bit of a stressful time to be a New England fan. After all, the upcoming draft figures to have a major impact on the future of the franchise.