Falcons’ Reported ‘Top Solution’ For QB Problem Has Impact On Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons are in a similar situation to the New England Patriots this offseason.

Like the Patriots, the Falcons are in search of a quarterback after struggles at the all-important position have weighed down their offense. The Falcons are ready to move on from Desmond Ridder, who Atlanta selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and have been linked to a few quarterback options.

Many see the Falcons as a good landing spot for Justin Fields if the Chicago Bears end up trading him, but Atlanta reportedly would prefer another veteran signal-caller if he becomes available.

“I have been told by multiple sources this week that signing (Kirk) Cousins — not trading for Justin Fields — is the Falcons’ top QB solution, assuming Cousins makes it to free agency,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Cousins spent the last six seasons with the Vikings, leading them to the playoffs twice. The 35-year-old only played eight games this season due to a torn Achilles and the Vikings may be reluctant to put a hefty financial investment into Cousins with him coming off a significant injury.

“If the Vikings don’t sign him to an extension before the final four years of his contract void on March 12, they will carry a $28.5 million dead money charge on their salary cap and Cousins will be an open-market free agent for the second time in his career,” Graziano wrote. “Should that happen, I expect the Falcons to make a strong pursuit.”

Cousins heading to the Falcons would impact the Patriots as they look to upgrade at the quarterback position as well. New England reportedly is considering adding a veteran signal-caller to go with the QB it selects at No. 3 overall.

Atlanta signing Cousins would take a solid quarterback off the free-agent market for the Patriots to pursue. But the Patriots reportedly have yet to show any real interest in Cousins and looks like they’ll go in a different direction if they do sign a quarterback in free agency.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Cousins going to Atlanta could open the door to the Patriots pulling off a trade for Fields, and getting an experienced QB they want that way.