All signs point toward the Patriots upgrading at quarterback this offseason, and while the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft likely will be the primary resource for that, free agency is an option, too.

New England is “zeroing in” on a three-step plan at quarterback, according to MassLive. This includes drafting a signal-caller at the top of the draft and adding a veteran who could start if the rookie under center isn’t deemed ready to go for Week 1.

The Patriots have a bevy of options in the market, including Baker Mayfield, who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to re-sign after guiding them to another NFC South title and a wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kirk Cousins also will be a big name on the market, but New England “have not yet shown interest” in the Minnesota Vikings free agent, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Friday. The 35-year-old is coming off a torn Achilles and “is likely to sign for even more money than Mayfield,” Kyed wrote.

Cousins played under a guaranteed contract since he arrived in Minnesota in 2018, and the belief around the league is the 12-year veteran wants something comparable to that in the market.

New England has plenty of cap space to utilize, but it also has other needs outside of quarterback as well as internal free agents to retain.

Russell Wilson also could be an option for New England, but if it hasn’t shown interest in Cousins, the same could be said for the Denver Broncos quarterback if he commands a similar price tag.