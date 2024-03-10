Ceddanne Rafaela Sparks Red Sox Through Spring Training Test

Ceddanne Rafaela came into spring training for the Boston Red Sox with arguably the most to prove out of the position players.

Alex Cora noted at the start of camp that the door could be open for Rafaela to win the starting job in center field. The outfielder certainly showed his worth defensively last season during his 28-game introduction to the big leagues.

So far, the Red Sox have given Rafaela the chance to show improvements offensively, getting the most at-bats on the team thus far in spring training. While the average may not be there, Rafaela has worked tougher at-bats, taken his walks and taken chances to do damage.

¡Rafaela empuja las dos primeras! pic.twitter.com/PJEcV7BTds — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 9, 2024

The 23-year-old got off to a good start during the MLB Dominican Republic Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the bases loaded in the first inning, Rafaela worked a 3-1 count and got a pitch to hit, roping a double to left field to score two runs and put the Red Sox on the board.

Rafaela has a .755 OPS this spring, still adjusting and finding ways to improve his swing decisions and find consistency with the bat. If that trend continues, he has a chance to reward the Red Sox for giving him a chance to earn a starting job.