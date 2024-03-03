Hunter Henry is likely to hit free agency after three productive seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots would like to bring Henry back, however, according to a report from MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Chris Mason and Karen Guregian. But the two parties reportedly are not seeing eye-to-eye in contract talks.

“The two sides are far apart on an extension,” MassLive wrote in an extensive report published Sunday.

Free agency officially starts March 13, two days after the legal tampering period begins March 11.

Henry played out his three-year, $37.5 million contract. The 29-year-old was one of New England’s most reliable pass-catchers during his tenure. He recorded 133 catches for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns in those three seasons, becoming one of Mac Jones’ trusted targets.

Jones’ future with the organization is murky at best, but Henry’s skillset as a chain-mover would benefit whichever quarterback is behind center in 2023 — especially a rookie.

MassLive mentioned Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant as potential replacements for Henry, should the Patriots not be able to re-sign him. Both Hooper and Bryant have familiarity with first-year Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Dalton Schultz feels like the only upgrade for Henry should the Patriots move on. Noah Fant is another productive tight end coming off his rookie contract. It’s not an overly deep class at the position.

Spotrac projects Henry’s market value to be one-year at $7.6 million. Henry was once speculated to be a candidate for New England’s franchise tag, but while the franchise tag for tight ends is $12 million, Henry’s tag number would be $18.6 million in 2024. It’s a 20% increase over his 2023 cap number, as pointed out by Pats cap expert Miguel Benzan.

If Henry hits the open market, it’s no guarantee the Patriots lose him to another team. But it certainly makes retaining him a bit more difficult.