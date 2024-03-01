How Red Sox’s Outfield Could Shape Future Of Franchise Beyond 2024

The Red Sox aim to compete for a postseason spot in 2024, but they also are set up well for the future, especially in the outfield.

Boston potentially could start Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield on Opening Day. That is dependent on whether Rafaela can prove he can be the man for the job at center field. Even if he isn’t and Tyler O’Neill starts at left field, that’s still three players under 30 and in the prime of their careers.

But Rafaela and Abreu present exciting potential for the Red Sox. Rafaela flashed his speed in his short stint at the end of 2023, but he’s a blue-chip player who you want as a core player. The 23-year-old has a career .806 OPS in the minors and 115 stolen bases. If he can maintain consistent production at the plate, his ability to cover the field on defense could make him a potential Gold Glove winner in the future.

Everyone is well aware of Duran’s speed, but he leaped on offense last season with eight home runs and 40 RBIs on a 121 OPS+. The 27-year-old possesses game-changing speed, and he’s a solid leadoff hitter to set up the power bats in the lineup.

Story continues below advertisement

Abreu recorded a 132 OPS+ in 32 games last season, and while that’s a small sample size, if he can fulfill chairman Tom Werner’s hopes, that’s a talent who can prove to be valuable for the lineup.

One trend to look at when it comes to teams who reach the World Series is a balanced approach in the outfield. The Arizona Diamondbacks relied on rookie Corbin Carroll’s speed and bat to allow Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to power them through games. Adolis García became a star with his ability to get hot at the right time.

You look at other top teams like the Atlanta Braves who built their outfield foundation with Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Red Sox are set up well to follow these trends, and you can see it through the pipeline coming through in the farm system. Roman Anthony is Boston’s No. 1 prospect, according to Sox Prospects. He had a .869 OPS in the minors last season, and if he’s able to stay consistent at the plate, his ceiling would be off the charts.

Story continues below advertisement

Miguel Bleis presents enticing potential as a five-tool prospect. Injury prevented fans from seeing what he truly can bring, but his raw power and athleticism are why he has the potential to become Boston’s own Acuña.

Rafaela and Abreu also are the face of the youth movement for the Red Sox. They, along with Triston Casas, should be foundational pieces for the franchise as players who are under 25 years old. They have the talent to help Boston compete this season, but Rafaela and Abreu can go through the grind of a 162-game season to help them gain traits to become future leaders of the clubhouse.

The building blocks for a strong outfield are there with Duran, Rafaela and Abreu, and it could serve to help elevate the team for years to come.