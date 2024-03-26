Julian Edelman Takes Shot At Wes Welker For Key Story In ‘The Dynasty’

Many former New England Patriots players haven’t held back from criticizing “The Dynasty” documentary. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also expressed that he was a “little disappointed” in how the project turned out.

Julian Edelman is in that same camp and even has a bone to pick with what a past teammate said in the docuseries.

The legendary Patriots wide receiver called out Wes Welker — the two spent four seasons together with New England — on Tuesday on Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. Edelman took exception to Welker’s account of Bill Belichick letting Aaron Hernandez fool around and do whatever he wanted during Patriots practices.

Edelman said that wasn’t the case at all and believed Welker’s personal bias against Belichick played a role in that portrayal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Welker’s out here saying like Aaron Hernandez got away with murder — figurately speaking — at practice, that’s not even true,” Edelman said. “Welker painted the picture he was like the king, like he got to do anything. I remember Bill (expletive) Aaron all the time. Come on, Welk. Trying to make up stories. We know you don’t like Bill.”

Matthew Slater, who played with both Edelman and Welker before retiring following this past season, was on the podcast as well and wasn’t touching the comments Edelman made about Welker.

Slater said he had “love” for Welker, which gave Edelman an opportunity to take another shot at his fellow wideout.

“I love him, too. But you could clearly tell he hates Bill,” Edelman said with a laugh.

Story continues below advertisement

While Belichick took a beating in “The Dynasty,” many of his former players with the Patriots have come to his defense since the documentary was released. That includes Slater and Edelman, who is a clear Belichick loyalist and probably why he took issue with Welker’s comments in the first place.