James Ferentz is officially entering the family business.

Ferentz, who announced his retirement in February, is parlaying his decade-long playing career into a coaching opportunity. The New York Giants are hiring him as an assistant offensive line coach, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The 34-year-old spent seven seasons in New England, where he won Super Bowl LIII. He was a favorite of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who repeatedly brought back the undersized center for multiple tours of duty, despite cutting him on multiple occasions.

It’s not all that surprising to see Ferentz make this career move. His father, Kirk Ferentz, has been running the show at Iowa since 1999, and James served as a de facto coach for the Patriots in his final season with the team. He was a favorite of teammates, as well, receiving a shoutout from Mac Jones following his retirement announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferentz will join a staff in which he has some familiarity, having played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll, assistant special teams coordinator Cam Achord and his new boss, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, during his time in New England.