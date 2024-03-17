March Madness 2024: Check Out Full College Basketball Bracket

March Madness is just beginning as the 68-team field for the upcoming NCAA Tournament was officially set Sunday evening.

There were no real surprises at the top of the bracket with UConn, Purdue, North Carolina and Houston grabbing the No. 1 seeds. The Huskies, who are in the East Region with two other Final Four squads from a year ago in San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, look to become the first team to win back-to-back national titles since the Florida Gators did it nearly 20 years ago.

The tournament begins with the First Four contests Tuesday and Wednesday. Howard and Wagner along with Montana State and Grambling battle it out for No. 16 seeds while Boise State and Colorado and Virginia and Colorado State go head-to-head for the final No. 10 seeds.

You can check out the entire NCAA Tournament bracket here:

The first round of the NCAA tournament takes place Thursday and Friday as the field starts to get whittled down with all teams eyeing to make it to Glendale, Ariz., where the Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium this year.

Let the madness begin.