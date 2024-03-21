The 2024 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament finally has arrived.

The first game of The Big Dance will see Michigan State battle Mississippi State in a West Region matchup in Charlotte. Both teams entered the tournament via at-large bids, with the Spartans finishing the regular season 19-14 overall (10-10 in Big Ten play) while the Bulldogs posted a 21-13 mark (8-10 in the SEC).

Michigan State (No. 9) is a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the opening round game despite owning a lower seed. A daunting challenge likely awaits the winner, as top-seeded North Carolina will be next on the docket barring a stunning upset from Wagner.

Here’s how you can watch the Michigan State-Mississippi State contest:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 12:15 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Nick King/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY Network