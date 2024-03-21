The 2024 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday, and North Carolina begins its campaign to win its first national championship since 2017.

Hubert Davis’ side finished first in ACC play this season, but the Tar Heels suffered an upset loss to the NC State Wolfpack in the conference tournament. Despite that, UNC earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region and will take on No. 16 Wagner at Spectrum Center.

The Seahawks made their second appearance in the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament after beating the Merrimack Warriors in the Northeast Conference tournament and the Howard Bison in the First Four.

UNC is 24.5-point favorites over Wagner at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total for the matchup in Charlotte set at 132.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Seahawks-Tar Heels game:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Thursday, March 21 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount Plus