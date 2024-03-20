Montana State Vs. Grambling Live Stream: Watch First Four Game Online, On TV

There are two spots left in the Field of 64 for the 2024 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, and they both will be decided Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

The first matchup will see Montana State battle Grambling for the right to become the 16th seed in the Midwest Region. Both teams reached the First Four stage via automatic bids. The Bobcats won the Big Sky Tournament, while the Tigers claimed the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Montana State is a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner advances to play top-seeded Purdue on Friday evening in Indianapolis.

Here’s how you can watch the Montana State-Grambling game:

When: Wednesday, March 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: truTV