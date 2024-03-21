The loaded slate of March Madness games continues on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the South Region, the No. 11 North Carolina State Wolfpack of the ACC takes on the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders of the Big 12 at PPG Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack enter the tournament with a 22-14 record as the champions of the ACC tournament, knocking off North Carolina in the championship game. As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders enter the tournament with a 23-10 record, falling to Houston during the Big 12 tournament.

The winner of this game will advance to the second round against the winner of No. 3 Kentucky and No. 14 Oakland.

Tip-off in Pittsburgh is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the NC State-Texas Tech matchup:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Paramount+