The Washington Commanders made an addition Tuesday that could have fairly significant implications on the New England Patriots.

If you’re not following along, let us explain.

The Commanders agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It can be presumed that Washington made the addition to help bring along whoever they select with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We know a good amount about Mariota, so the move has us wondering whether or not the Commanders just telegraphed who they’ll pick.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels have been jockeying for position to be that second overall selection. It’s been a back-and-forth fight, but Daniels’ upside has some decision-makers leaning in his direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington general manager Adam Peters might be one of them.

“Signing Mariota sure seems like a sign Washington is leaning towards Jayden Daniels,” Commanders reporter JP Finlay posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

That’s the opinion of someone who knows a thing or two out in Washington, but in watching both Daniels and Maye, there can be an argument made for both. Daniels is an explosive runner like Mariota, but he’s a far more polished pocket-passer than the veteran. He’ll stand in and deliver the ball, where Maye fits Mariota’s tendency to tuck it and run around trying to make a play.

You all know, however, that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and Washington might view this thing a bit differently than we do. That’s why it’s probably best listening to someone in the know.

Story continues below advertisement

How does this all effect New England, you ask? The Patriots are going to be left with the holdover.

If Washington selects Maye, New England likely selects Daniels, and vice-versa. There’s also a slim chance the Patriots come from left field and select someone like J.J. McCarthy with the No. 3 pick, but the smoke seems to be disappating on that one.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate decision is for the Commanders, but there’s one thing that is for certain; it will have a significant impact on the Patriots.