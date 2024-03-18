The New England Patriots reportedly are not showing interest in trading down.

There have been reports the Patriots, who have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, would really like to draft a quarterback with that selection. Other reports suggest the Patriots could trade down to get more picks and fill more holes on their roster.

While addressing the Minnesota Vikings’ recent trade for an additional 2024 first-rounder, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Monday the Patriots have not “shown an appetite” for trading down. Neither have the Chicago Bears nor Washington Commanders, who hold the No. 1 and No. 2 pick, respectively.

“That Vikings trade gives us all a window into where J.J. McCarthy now stands in the eyes of NFL teams. And that’s not to say that they all love him,” Breer wrote. “It is to say that, assuming the Bears, Commanders and Patriots stay put and draft quarterbacks — zero of the three have shown an appetite for trading one of those picks — McCarthy is not just worthy of being, at worst, the fourth QB off the board, but maybe someone worth moving up for.”

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said Friday he’s heard the Patriots are committed to staying at third overall, as well.

That’s good news for Patriots fans who want New England to take a shot and select its potential franchise quarterback. Whether that will be Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, two of the top three consensus quarterbacks behind Caleb Williams, likely won’t be known until draft night.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently sees Maye as the favorite to be selected No. 3 overall (-130) with Daniels the favorite to go second (-180) behind Williams.