The rumor mill continues to churn on Calvin Ridley heading into the NFL’s new year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the New England Patriots still seem to be in the running for the wide receiver.

All signs seem to be pointing toward the 29-year-old returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars since they would only owe the Atlanta Falcons a third-round pick in compensation instead of a second-round pick if Ridley signs after the start of the new league year.

However, New England remains optimistic about its hopes to acquire the wideout, and Jacksonville reportedly agreeing to deals with Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay could be signs it is willing to move on after one season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz went on Bleacher Report on Wednesday and speculated Ridley could command $13-$15 million per year on the market. Schults also admitted he wouldn’t be “shocked” if the veteran receiver returned to the Jaguars but also would be “surprised” if he did return.

Ridley is the top wide receiver on the market, but the Los Angeles Chargers cutting Mike Williams also shows there’s a chance more talent can be made available.

Things always can change, but it appears the Ridley sweepstakes could come down to 4 p.m. when the new NFL season begins.