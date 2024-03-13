Patriots Reportedly Remain Optimistic In Calvin Ridley Pursuit

The New England Patriots reportedly are remaining optimistic as it relates to Calvin Ridley, regardless of the fact those inside the organization might be the only ones who feel that way.

“The Patriots currently don’t have a sense if Calvin Ridley is returning to Jacksonville,” MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported on Wednesday just after noon ET. “They have what they feel is a competitive offer on the table. As of right now, this is a ‘wait and see’ situation.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly feel the same way.

Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday and revealed the Patriots made an offer to Ridley. Details of said offer, however, were not provided.

Story continues below advertisement

The pessimism from those outside the confines of Gillette Stadium is rooted in the multiple reports hinting at Ridley’s impending return to Jacksonville. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reportedly Ridley preferred to land with the Jaguars while CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Ridley could re-sign in Jacksonville in part because of Florida’s tax laws.

Ridley also is believed to have done the Jaguars a solid since the start of the legal tampering period. If the Jaguars re-signed Ridley before he hit the open market Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, they would have to send the Atlanta Falcons a 2024 second-round pick to close out their 2022 trade, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. However, if Ridley remains on the open market after 4 p.m. ET, Jacksonville would send a third-rounder to Atlanta.

The Athletic reported Tuesday the Patriots felt as though they were in the mix for Ridley. Despite everything that has transpired since then, New England apparently is keeping the same mindset.