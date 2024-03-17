NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Shot Down Possible Trades To Four Teams

The Chicago Bears finally pulled the trigger on a Justin Fields trade Saturday by sending the quarterback to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Steelers, who only gave up a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick in the deal, got the prize they wanted, they reportedly weren’t the only team looking to acquire Fields.

But it seems Fields didn’t want to go anywhere else besides for Pittsburgh and the Bears made sure that happened.

“Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. “He wanted the Steelers, and the Bears did right by him.”

Rapoport did not say which four other teams expressed interest in trading for Fields, who Chicago selected No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Presumably, the teams after Fields were in need of a quarterback. The New England Patriots certainly fit into that category, but it’s unknown if they ever made an offer for Fields. The Patriots already signed veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett this offseason and are expected to take a quarterback — likely either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels — with the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. So, Fields might not have even been in New England’s plans in the first place.

Fields heads to the Steelers knowing he will back up Russell Wilson. But with Wilson on a one-year deal, Fields could find himself competing for the starting job next season if Wilson falters. The Steelers also might not draft a top-tier quarterback this year now that they have Wilson and Fields, making it an even better landing spot for Fields since there would be less competition.

The potential opportunity with the Steelers might have been a big reason why Fields wanted to go to Pittsburgh over any place else.