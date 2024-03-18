Mac Jones has plenty of reasons to have an ax to grind with Bill Belichick.

Yes, Jones should be grateful to Belichick and the Patriots for making him the 15th overall pick in 2021. The quarterback also enjoyed a very good rookie season under Belichick, highlighted by a Pro Bowl selection and a New England playoff berth.

But after that promising campaign, it was virtual hell for Jones in Foxboro, Mass.

From head-scratching coaching decisions to poor roster management, Belichick and company didn’t do Jones any favors across his final two seasons with the franchise. One report even claimed Belichick effectively tried to bury Jones after he lost the starting job last season.

But despite all of those sticking points, Jones took the high road when he referenced Belichick during his introductory Jacksonville Jaguars press conference last week.

“A lot of great learning experiences,” Jones told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “Learned from a great head coach, obviously, one of the greatest of all time. Been fortunate to kind of work with some great head coaches and learned a lot.”

Jones also expressed appreciation for Belichick in a farewell message to the Patriots, which featured praise for ownership and the fanbase as well. The 25-year-old doesn’t seem very bitter about how things shook out in New England and is instead focusing on his new opportunity in his hometown.

The Alabama product probably won’t see much playing time in 2024. But at the very minimum, he will be able to enjoy a fresh start in comfortable surroundings.