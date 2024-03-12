The Patriots are turning to an old friend to help usher in the new era of the franchise.

New England’s biggest move on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period was a reported agreement on a one-year contract with Jacoby Brissett. The veteran quarterback should play an important role for the Patriots starting with preseason workouts, but fans won’t have to wait until then to see what Brissett will look like in New England gear.

That’s because Brissett played his rookie season in Foxboro, Mass., where he was drafted 91st overall in 2016. Scenes from that memorable Patriots campaign were all over social media Monday when countless fans made the same joke.

First look at Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform pic.twitter.com/oxv9gY2stM — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) March 12, 2024

First look at Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform 🫡 https://t.co/JZHyr0Iati pic.twitter.com/wQdUCVawZ9 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 12, 2024

First look at Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform.



Photoshop skills: A+ 😌 pic.twitter.com/ulAsymIDTD — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 12, 2024

First look at new Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform: https://t.co/45LwVod0vY pic.twitter.com/ZstiPDMWmD — Ben Belford-Peltzman (@thepatriotsbeat) March 12, 2024

A first look at Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform https://t.co/zX3iRLvDwY pic.twitter.com/bh2Hv1s2rQ — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) March 12, 2024

First look at new Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett in a Patriots uniform pic.twitter.com/qO6KSptYdb — JayShockblast 🔜PAX East (@JayShockblast) March 12, 2024

The Patriots reportedly “hope” Brissett can be either a bridge starter or a helpful backup to a rookie quarterback in 2024. The 31-year-old gained experience in both roles across his first seven NFL seasons, so it’s easy to understand why Jerod Mayo and company prioritized Brissett at the outset of free agency.

And with Brissett now in line to return to New England, there seemingly is only one move left for the Patriots to make in their quarterback overhaul plan.