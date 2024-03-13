The New England Patriots will be well-represented at the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day on Wednesday.

The Patriots will have three position coaches — wide receivers, offensive line and defensive backs — in attendance, per Senior Bowl director and longtime NFL scout Jim Nagy.

Among the prospects the Patriots likely are there to get a look at is receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey, who has been lauded as one of the better route runners in the NFL draft, is expected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. McConkey met with the Patriots while attending the Senior Bowl.

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah ranked McConkey No. 34 on his list of top 50 prospects.

Given the Patriots also will have offensive line and defensive back coaches in attendance, it’s worth noting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims is viewed as a first-round pick while cornerback Kamari Lassiter is expected to be a Day 2 selection. Tight end Brock Bowers, far and away the best tight end in the class, is expected to be the first Georgia prospect off the board.

The Patriots have obvious needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle, though the moves New England made the last few days indicate the organization is likely to use its top pick (No. 3 overall) on a quarterback.