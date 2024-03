The Boston Bruins are in Florida Tuesday night to take on the Florida Panthers. While the two teams are tied for first place, the Panthers have a very strong forward on their team.

Sam Reinhart has scored 50 goals this season and joins Pavel Bure as the two only Florida Panthers to hit the 50 mark in a season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technology.