Antonio Gibson is looking forward to a clean slate with the Patriots after signing a three-year deal in free agency to join New England.

Gibson, who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Commanders, didn’t waste any time getting acclimated in Washington. The Memphis product rushed for a combined 1,832 yards with 18 touchdowns throughout the first 24 games of his career, leading the team in rushing yards in both campaigns.

Now with a Patriots team on the hunt for redemption after logging an abysmal 4-13 record that only did well by the organization’s draft placement, Gibson feels he’s got plenty to offer Foxborough in 2024.

“I’m just a guy that’s able to make plays,” Gibson told reporters Monday, per team-provided video. “I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside. I can block, too. Whatever you need, I can get it done.”

Gibson finds himself in a near-identical position. The four-year veteran underwent a rough final season with Washington that saw the 25-year-old notch career lows in rushing yards (265), rushing attempts (65), touchdowns (one) and starts (two).

Washington drafted Gibson’s eventual replacement — Brian Robinson Jr. — in the third round of the 2022 draft, which put Gibson in the back seat. Subsequently, Gibson’s reduced role resulted in just eight starts over the last two seasons as the Commanders struggled to find space to utilize him.

That space exists with the Patriots, although Gibson will be left to compete among a running attack led by Rhamondre Stevenson. Together, Gibson and Stevenson could play in tandem in helping establish a solid running game for whoever becomes New England’s starting quarterback once the offseason roster work is set and done.

Gibson isn’t alone in making the move from Washington to New England. When free agency officially commenced, the Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who spent all of 2023 alongside Gibson with Washington.

“Much respect to the guy,” Gibson said. “I feel like (he’s) a vet’s vet, does what he needs to get done. You know, when he stepped in later in the season, he was on 10, he was ready to go. … Much respect to him. Great player, great dude and I’m excited.”

With plenty of offseason still left, including the April draft, the Patriots still have a lot of agendas left to cross off before the era of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo officially kicks off.