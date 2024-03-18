Isaiah Wynn will remain in the AFC East for a sixth consecutive season.

Wynn, drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has agreed to re-sign with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wynn will play the 2024 season on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Wynn started all seven games he played in 2023 before he suffered a quad injury.

After suffering a torn Achilles in the 2018 preseason, Wynn played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots. He was sidelined due to a myriad of injuries and appeared in 43 games across those four campaigns.

Wynn left New England for Miami last offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal.