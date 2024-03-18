Isaiah Wynn will remain in the AFC East for a sixth consecutive season.

Wynn, drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has agreed to re-sign with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wynn will play the 2024 season on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Wynn started all seven games he played in 2023 before he suffered a quad injury.

more nfl

Did Patriot Needle Bill Belichick While Hyping Up New Regime?

by Adam London 3 Min Read

NFL Rumors: Patriots Haven’t ‘Shown Appetite’ For Trading No. 3 Pick

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Patriots Reportedly Have This Plan For Mike Onwenu After New Deal

by Adam London 1 Min Read

After suffering a torn Achilles in the 2018 preseason, Wynn played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots. He was sidelined due to a myriad of injuries and appeared in 43 games across those four campaigns.

Story continues below advertisement

Wynn left New England for Miami last offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal.

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots First-Rounder Re-Signs With Division Rival

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images