Antonio Gibson Believes He Has This ‘Advantage’ Over Pass-Catching Backs

Antonio Gibson understands there are plenty of running backs in the NFL who can catch the ball out of the backfield. That sort of skill has caused Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, among others, to stand out among the rest.

Gibson, who played wide receiver his whole life before moving to running back when he reached the NFL, believes his skillset is just as unique. Gibson has been one of the most productive pass-catching running backs the last three seasons. He ranked seventh in receiving yards by a running back during that stretch.

“A lot of guys can catch out of the backfield, but like I said, I feel like what separates me is that I can line up outside and run routes,” Gibson told reporters during a video conference Monday. “I feel like that’s where the advantage comes in.”

I feel like that’s where the advantage comes in. Antonio Gibson

The 25-year-old Gibson agreed to terms with the Patriots on the first day of the legal tampering period. Gibson reportedly will earn $11.25 million base value over the course of the three-year deal with a maximum value of $17.25 million.

Story continues below advertisement

New England reportedly identified Gibson as a top target because of his pass-catching and route-running prowess. Gibson totaled 1,283 receiving yards on 172 catches and seven touchdowns during his four years with the Washington Commanders. In total, Gibson racked up 3,926 yards on 814 touches and 29 touchdowns in those four campaigns.

“It was an adjustment for me. I kind of had to let go of the receiver side because that wasn’t what I was doing anymore,” Gibson said of moving from receiver to running back after playing wideout at Memphis. “It helps though. I can be lined up outside and still run routes. I got a lot of the basics down, kind of instilled in me. I would love to do that and help out.”

Gibson said he respects Rhamondre Stevenson’s game, and believes he can complement Stevenson and the running back room. Gibson, however, did not want to label himself as a third-down back as he hopes to be able to do more.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just a guy who is able to make plays,” Gibson said. “I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside. I can block, too. So whatever you need, I can get it done. I can pass (protect). So whatever you need I can get it done.”

Gibson said he is “super excited” to be with the Patriots, who gave him the best opportunity despite the fact its a young group with a new regime. Gibson appreciated the “different vibe” offered from Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, as well.